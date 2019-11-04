Lamborghini Countach Yellow
Video Ad Feedback
How this Lamborghini became the ultimate 80s dream car
The Lamborghini Countach was the first modern supercar. CNN Business explains why it was a revolution in design, and how it transformed the company into the ego-centric, elite-only brand we know today.
05:26 - Source: CNN Business
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Lamborghini Countach Yellow
Video Ad Feedback
How this Lamborghini became the ultimate 80s dream car
05:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
02_GBS atw rice RESTRICTED
Video Ad Feedback
7 rice dishes from around the world
21:36
Now playing
- Source: Great Big Story
The full-service Indian food restaurant inside Ganesha Temple in Queens, New York, was born from the need to serve U.S. Hindus visiting the site.
Video Ad Feedback
How to eat like a Hindu God
02:43
Now playing
- Source: Great Big Story
This bagel-looking bread is guang-bing, and it helped China win a war 500 years ago.
Video Ad Feedback
How a 500-year-old Chinese 'bagel' helped win a war
03:00
Now playing
- Source: Great Big Story
For the Salam Stars, basketball is about more than just the score. The all-Muslim girls team are breaking stereotypes and crushing it on the court.
Video Ad Feedback
How this all-Muslim girls basketball team is crushing it on the court
04:19
Now playing
- Source: Great Big Story
At the Aviation Career and Technical High School, students literally have to earn their wings.
Video Ad Feedback
Welcome to Aviation High School
01:40
Now playing
- Source: Great Big Story
Whether you get your kicks from PUMA or adidas, know that you're part of a legendary sibling rivalry, one dating all the way back to 1930s Germany.
Video Ad Feedback
The sibling rivalry behind Adidas versus Puma
02:02
Now playing
- Source: Great Big Story
01_GBS oldest pub RESTRICTED
Video Ad Feedback
Searching for the oldest pub in the world
02:45
Now playing
- Source: Great Big Story
If you lose something in Tokyo, you might actually get it back. This is how one of the world's best Lost & Found systems works.
Video Ad Feedback
How Tokyo's massive lost & found works
03:35
Now playing
- Source: Great Big Story
Great Big Story breakfast around the world gbs_00094325.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
What breakfast is like around the world
17:28
Now playing
- Source: Great Big Story
01_GBS elephant RESTRICTED
Video Ad Feedback
When an elephant lost her leg, he invented a prosthesis for her
02:30
Now playing
- Source: Great Big Story
01_GBS cat composer RESTRICTED
Video Ad Feedback
A cat composer's mewsic to meow ears
02:08
Now playing
- Source: Great Big Story
great big story stung 1000 times for science gbs_00001816.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
I was stung 1,000 times for science
02:24
Now playing
- Source: Great Big Story
In the 1660's, German alchemist Hennig Brand thought he knew the secret to making solid gold: pee.
Video Ad Feedback
Did you know that phosphorus was discovered from ... urine?
01:49
Now playing
- Source: Great Big Story