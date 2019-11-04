Video Ad Feedback
How this Lamborghini became the ultimate 80s dream car
The Lamborghini Countach was the first modern supercar. CNN Business explains why it was a revolution in design, and how it transformed the company into the ego-centric, elite-only brand we know today.
05:26 - Source: CNN Business
