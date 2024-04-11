Video Ad Feedback
How to craft the perfect maternity leave out of office message
Writing the perfect maternity leave out of office message is an art, says CEO of Dame Products and mom of two, Alexandra Fine. She gave CNN her tips on how to craft the perfect email
01:33 - Source: CNN
Lessons in Leadership 9 videos
Video Ad Feedback
How to craft the perfect maternity leave out of office message
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
No Experience? No Problem. Hear this career coach's advice on how to get a job
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why being laid off could be the best thing that ever happened to you
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This airline's CEO thinks his company will remain the cheapest for years to come
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Famed ballerina reveals she was asked to lighten skin
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Melinda French Gates' one piece of advice for women
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Amal Clooney says philanthropists do too little to fight for women's rights
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CEO: Failure is school. Failure is where you learn
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
'You can do anything:' How motherhood inspired Rihanna to perform at the Super Bowl
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN