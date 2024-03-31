Video Ad Feedback
Maryland governor on how bridge collapse will impact the average American's wallet
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks to CNN's Dana Bash about the effects the Baltimore bridge collapse will have not only on the city's port, but the US economy at large.
01:16 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Maryland governor on how bridge collapse will impact the average American's wallet
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The price of chocolate is soaring. Here's why
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
As college cost passes $90K, 'the middle class is losing ground'
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Million Dollar Listing LA' star reveals how clients are insuring homes amid rising rates
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Apple co-founder calls out 'hypocrisy' of politicians calling for TikTok ban
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump may be on the verge of a massive financial win
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See why some Chinese people are boycotting a popular brand
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The stock market set a new record. Here's what that means for the economy
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why you should think twice before buying a new phone
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Real estate CEO says Trump could sell Mar-a-Lago 'quickly' to secure $464 million bond
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Boeing issues alert about pilot seats after mid-air nosedive
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Macy's downsizing stores to reinvest in luxury retail
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this new methane satellite will hold government and companies accountable
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter tries Starbucks' unconventional new latte flavor
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Shark Tank' star says Trump engaged in regular behavior for real estate development
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This water bottle TikTok sensation is now facing scrutiny
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN