FST south africa luxury
Video Ad Feedback
South Africa's pre-owned luxury boom
A growing middle class is fueling rapid growth across parts of Africa for luxury goods, with the biggest jump seen in pre-owned luxury sales.
04:39 - Source: CNN
Marketplace Africa 15 videos
FST south africa luxury
Video Ad Feedback
South Africa's pre-owned luxury boom
04:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Kenya video gaming business spc_00005801.png
Video Ad Feedback
Africa's billion dollar video gaming business
04:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Founders factory Bongani Sithole spc_00035206.png
Video Ad Feedback
What makes African startups different
04:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA hearx spc_00013811.png
Video Ad Feedback
This South African company is heeding the call for hearing aids
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mpa uganda silk spc_00030005.png
Video Ad Feedback
Growing Uganda's 'white' gold
05:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mpa south africa overlanding spc_00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
South Africa's influence on off-roading
05:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mpa Premiere FMCG CEO spc_00013802.png
Video Ad Feedback
How one South African food manufacturer is bringing home the bread
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Profit Point Fawry_00004601.png
Video Ad Feedback
How Egypt's fintech industry is adapting
04:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mpa south africa surf biz spc_00012002.png
Video Ad Feedback
South Africa's surf industry is riding a growing swell
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Macadamia Nuts
Video Ad Feedback
Breaking into South Africa's macadamia nut industry
04:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KFC Africa MPA
Video Ad Feedback
Kentucky Fried Chicken aims to grow its footprint across Africa
05:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Ivory coast plastic thumbnail
Video Ad Feedback
How Ivory Coast is boosting its circular economy
05:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Digitizing Zimbabwe Marketplace Africa
Video Ad Feedback
Digitizing Zimbabwe's informal money exchange market
05:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marketplace Africa Oceana
Video Ad Feedback
How this fishing company is looking to reel in more profit across Africa
04:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa veldskoen shoes south africa_00051408.png
Video Ad Feedback
How this South African brand reshaped a classic shoe for the masses
05:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN