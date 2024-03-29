Video Ad Feedback
'Million Dollar Listing LA' star reveals how clients are insuring homes amid rising rates
Josh Flagg, star of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" joins CNN to discuss the skyrocketing cost of home insurance in America. The US saw a record 28 weather and climate disasters in 2023, with damages from each event totaling over $1 billion. An expert in the insurance industry says Americans saw roughly a 10% to 12% increase in their homeowners' insurance rates.
'Million Dollar Listing LA' star reveals how clients are insuring homes amid rising rates
Apple co-founder calls out 'hypocrisy' of politicians calling for TikTok ban
Donald Trump may be on the verge of a massive financial win
See why some Chinese people are boycotting a popular brand
The stock market set a new record. Here's what that means for the economy
Why you should think twice before buying a new phone
Real estate CEO says Trump could sell Mar-a-Lago 'quickly' to secure $464 million bond
Boeing issues alert about pilot seats after mid-air nosedive
Macy's downsizing stores to reinvest in luxury retail
How this new methane satellite will hold government and companies accountable
CNN reporter tries Starbucks' unconventional new latte flavor
'Shark Tank' star says Trump engaged in regular behavior for real estate development
This water bottle TikTok sensation is now facing scrutiny
Watch McDonald's customers criticize the high food prices
The newest financial TikTok trend is the opposite of 'quiet luxury'
Apple's new headset just dropped: Will you pay $3,500?
