Video Ad Feedback
Why an ex-NBC host supports the network's controversial hiring of Ronna McDaniel
CNN's Laura Coates speaks with former NBC and MSNBC host and contributor Hugh Hewitt about the network hiring previous RNC chair Ronna McDaniel as an on-air contributor despite her promoting false claims around the 2020 election.
03:06 - Source: CNN
Media 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Why an ex-NBC host supports the network's controversial hiring of Ronna McDaniel
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Does your coworker smell? Hear what a NYT columnist says you should do
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Amanpour pushes back on Tucker Carlson's claim about Putin interview
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip breaks down Tucker Carlson's lies about news coverage of Russia
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump character gives Nikki Haley a new nickname during 'SNL' appearance
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fox News guest: Please don't believe everything Taylor Swift says
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'SNL' laments the coming end of football season
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis slams Fox News for failing to hold Trump 'accountable.' Hear reporter's reaction
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Anderson Cooper loses it as John Mayer dials in from surprising location
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter breaks down what possible merger of these two media giants could mean for viewers
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kate McKinnon is back at 'SNL' and she brought friends
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ava DuVernay on new film: 'I'm proud this movie was based on a banned book'
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Wokeness killed Han Solo': Adam Driver hosts SNL
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Disinformation scholar says she was pushed out of Harvard after Facebook founder made a large donation
05:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how 'SNL' had fun with George Santos getting kicked out of Congress
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It was a meltdown': Kara Swisher reacts to Musk telling advertisers to 'go f**k yourself'
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Timothée Chalamet channels his inner 'Wonka' on 'SNL'
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN