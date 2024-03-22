Video Ad Feedback
'It's like a game.' Gen Z says they're ditching dating apps. There's just one problem
Dating apps like Tinder and Bumble are facing a younger generation of users who say they're going back to the basics: asking someone out in person. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich spoke to Gen Zers to hear if the end is near for dating apps or if post-pandemic love is simply bursting out of lockdown.
03:30 - Source: CNN
CNN Business: Before The Bell
