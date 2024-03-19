Video Ad Feedback
Real estate CEO says Trump could sell Mar-a-Lago 'quickly' to secure $464 million bond
Former President Donald Trump doesn't have the cash he needs to stop the state of New York from potentially seizing some of his assets. CNN's Erin Burnett speaks with Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman on which properties Trump could sell to secure the $464 million bond.
01:10 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Real estate CEO says Trump could sell Mar-a-Lago 'quickly' to secure $464 million bond
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Macy's downsizing stores to reinvest in luxury retail
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this new methane satellite will hold government and companies accountable
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter tries Starbucks' unconventional new latte flavor
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Shark Tank' star says Trump engaged in regular behavior for real estate development
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This water bottle TikTok sensation is now facing scrutiny
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch McDonald's customers criticize the high food prices
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The newest financial TikTok trend is the opposite of 'quiet luxury'
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Apple's new headset just dropped: Will you pay $3,500?
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Zuckerberg apologizes to families during Senate hearing
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Musk startup implanted a brain chip into a human. Gupta explains how it works
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Restaurant offered subscriptions for date nights. It sold out in 60 seconds
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Could space be the next platform for war? Hear what NASA official thinks
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Tetris president's reaction after 13-year-old appears to break the game
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Treasury secretary on economy: Pessimism has proven unwarranted
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
13-year-old dumbfounded after appearing to beat classic video game
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN