Exclusive: AI will 'destroy employment in some areas,' top US economist says
Fears of AI replacing humans abound but not necessarily for Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sach's Chief Economist who spoke exclusively to CNN's Matt Egan about why he believes AI could benefit the US economy in the long run.
Artificial Intelligence 16 videos
Exclusive: AI will 'destroy employment in some areas,' top US economist says
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
CNN reporter calls his parents using AI voice. Watch what happens next
These 'news anchors' are created by AI and they're spreading misinformation in Venezuela
Tech expert weighs in on viral AI-generated photo of the Pope
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
See what it's like to use Bing's new AI search feature
Scott Galloway on the 'scarier part' of AI tools like ChatGPT
Dovrat: ChatGPT will change the way we do business
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT
Eric Schmidt: AI is not ready to make profound decisions
Expert warns new AI chatbot could lead to 'nightmare scenario'
Chinese companies are hiring AI-employees
He's sold over 50m records and now he's using AI to create music
Long before ChatGPT, these online chat bots were already talking to humans
