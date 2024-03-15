Jan Hatzius Spring 2024 Interview 01
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: AI will 'destroy employment in some areas,' top US economist says
Fears of AI replacing humans abound but not necessarily for Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sach's Chief Economist who spoke exclusively to CNN's Matt Egan about why he believes AI could benefit the US economy in the long run.
01:34 - Source: CNN
Artificial Intelligence 16 videos
Jan Hatzius Spring 2024 Interview 01
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: AI will 'destroy employment in some areas,' top US economist says
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
Video Ad Feedback
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Donie AI voice thumb 1
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter calls his parents using AI voice. Watch what happens next
05:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
House of News en Espanol FAKE AI 01
Video Ad Feedback
These 'news anchors' are created by AI and they're spreading misinformation in Venezuela
03:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Pope Francis arrives to lead his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 21, 2020. (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Tech expert weighs in on viral AI-generated photo of the Pope
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 012623 Clip 2 16x9 nb
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Modern Life, Search, and Devices, speaks during a keynote address announcing ChatGPT integration for Bing at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington, on February 7, 2023. - Microsoft's long-struggling Bing search engine will integrate the powerful capabilities of language-based artificial intelligence, CEO Satya Nadella said, declaring what he called a new era for online search. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
See what it's like to use Bing's new AI search feature
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
scott galloway vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Scott Galloway on the 'scarier part' of AI tools like ChatGPT
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp ChatGPT AI schlomo dovrat FST 031504PSEG1 cnni business_00010314.png
Video Ad Feedback
Dovrat: ChatGPT will change the way we do business
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Video Ad Feedback
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
OpenAI ChatGPT STOCK
Video Ad Feedback
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eric schmidt daniel huttenlocher artifical intelligence ethics
Video Ad Feedback
Eric Schmidt: AI is not ready to make profound decisions
04:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
nightcap chatbot 16x9
Video Ad Feedback
Expert warns new AI chatbot could lead to 'nightmare scenario'
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Baidu
Video Ad Feedback
Chinese companies are hiring AI-employees
05:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY David Guetta performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
He's sold over 50m records and now he's using AI to create music
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
early chat bot 2002 vault 01
Video Ad Feedback
Long before ChatGPT, these online chat bots were already talking to humans
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN