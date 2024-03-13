wang winbin vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Chinese official react to potential TikTok ban
CNN's Marc Stewart reports on China's reaction to a potential TikTok ban in the US. The House passed legislation that could ban TikTok in the US unless the app parts ways with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. It's a major challenge to one of the world's most popular social media platforms, used by 170 million Americans.
01:16 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
wang winbin vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Chinese official react to potential TikTok ban
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A shopper carries bags as she leaves Macys department store in New York on Black Friday, November 27, 2020. - The coronavirus is clouding "Black Friday" much as it has overshadowed 2020 in general, but some leading experts still expect strong overall sales even as shopping patterns are altered. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Macy's downsizing stores to reinvest in luxury retail
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Methane Satellite vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
How this new methane satellite will hold government and companies accountable
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
split marc stewart starbucks pork latte
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter tries Starbucks' unconventional new latte flavor
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary lcl 02192024
Video Ad Feedback
'Shark Tank' star says Trump engaged in regular behavior for real estate development
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
woman drinking stanley cup
Video Ad Feedback
This water bottle TikTok sensation is now facing scrutiny
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Customers complain of rising food prices
Video Ad Feedback
Watch McDonald's customers criticize the high food prices
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Young adult empty wallet STOCK
Video Ad Feedback
The newest financial TikTok trend is the opposite of 'quiet luxury'
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
scott stein cnet apple headset
Video Ad Feedback
Apple's new headset just dropped: Will you pay $3,500?
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, speaks to victims and their family members as he testifies during the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis" in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Zuckerberg apologizes to families during Senate hearing
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
neuralink brain chip
Video Ad Feedback
Musk startup implanted a brain chip into a human. Gupta explains how it works
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Applebee's Pick-Up Window first launched in Texarkana, Texas.
Video Ad Feedback
Restaurant offered subscriptions for date nights. It sold out in 60 seconds
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NASA Pamela Melroy vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Could space be the next platform for war? Hear what NASA official thinks
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
boy defeats tetris
Video Ad Feedback
See Tetris president's reaction after 13-year-old appears to break the game