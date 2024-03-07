Video Ad Feedback
Boeing in hot water after door plug panel flew off jet
NTSB rips Boeing for failing to produce key documents in door plug investigation. CNN's Richard Quest breaks down the controversy.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching
Whale that vanished from Atlantic spotted again after 200+ years
Visitors flock to see and smell this stinking flower bloom
How this new methane satellite will hold government and companies accountable
Kara Swisher rapid-fires her honest opinion of different tech leaders
Dubai food influencer reveals a hidden gem
Sidner asks Wayne Newton which Rat Pack member partied hardest. Hear his reply
Caitlin Clark says she wants to 'soak in the moment' after setting record
See how Billy Joel returned to the world of music videos with AI
'SNL' pokes fun at Mayorkas. See his response
Hear how a deepfake Biden robocall became a magician's most famous illusion
Shorts and shirts added to beloved children's books amid Florida book bans
Why Monica Lewinsky is the new face of a major fashion brand
A robot traveled to the deep sea. See what it found
