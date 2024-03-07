Video Ad Feedback
'That's just horrifying': Tapper reacts to new problem on a Boeing airplane
Boeing is now party to a new federal investigation involving a 737 Max 8 after United Airlines pilots reported that part of the flight controls became jammed as they landed in Newark last month. CNN's Pete Muntean reports.
02:26 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 18 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'That's just horrifying': Tapper reacts to new problem on a Boeing airplane
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: This is what worries Trump's campaign
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell pressed on endorsing Trump despite strained relationship
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Really crushing': Woman denied abortion in Texas describes legal hurdles
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli survivor shares graphic story of survival as Hamas hostage
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN witnesses high-stakes confrontation at sea between China and Philippines
03:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the opening statements for Michigan school shooter's dad's trial
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man shot and killed in his own home by police officer
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We have nothing': Children face starvation in Gaza as supplies run out
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Putin's propaganda machine trolls and scapegoats the US
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mexican protesters break down door at President's palace
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Axelrod says this is what Biden needs to do during his State of the Union speech to appeal to voters
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See 'Rust' armorer's reaction to guilty verdict
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN