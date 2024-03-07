Boeing Flight Controls Muntean SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
'That's just horrifying': Tapper reacts to new problem on a Boeing airplane
The Lead
Boeing is now party to a new federal investigation involving a 737 Max 8 after United Airlines pilots reported that part of the flight controls became jammed as they landed in Newark last month. CNN's Pete Muntean reports.
02:26 - Source: CNN
