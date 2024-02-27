Video Ad Feedback
Macy's downsizing stores to reinvest in luxury retail
Macy's is closing 150 underperforming stores and will focus on its successful Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury brands — luxury stores that have outperformed the Macy's brand. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich reports.
01:06 - Source: CNN
