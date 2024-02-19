Video Ad Feedback
See how a new AI tool is creating videos
OpenAI introduced a new AI model called Sora, which it claims can create "realistic" and "imaginative" 60-second videos from text prompts. CNN analyst Sara Fischer explains why the product raises concerns.
03:44 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See how a new AI tool is creating videos
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This water bottle TikTok sensation is now facing scrutiny
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch McDonald's customers criticize the high food prices
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The newest financial TikTok trend is the opposite of 'quiet luxury'
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Apple's new headset just dropped: Will you pay $3,500?
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Zuckerberg apologizes to families during Senate hearing
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Musk startup implanted a brain chip into a human. Gupta explains how it works
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Restaurant offered subscriptions for date nights. It sold out in 60 seconds
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Could space be the next platform for war? Hear what NASA official thinks
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Tetris president's reaction after 13-year-old appears to break the game
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Treasury secretary on economy: Pessimism has proven unwarranted
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
13-year-old dumbfounded after appearing to beat classic video game
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police dept. launches 4-day work week pilot program
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Harvard professor reacts to university president's resignation
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter explains what factors could affect the economy in 2024
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See why this major airline was just issued largest fine in Dept. of Transportation's history
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN