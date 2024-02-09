Video Ad Feedback
Comedian Mamane wants artists to stay in Africa
Star comedian Mamane is transforming the arts industry in Ivory Coast through his production company, comedy club and annual festival.
05:09 - Source: CNN
Inside Africa 52 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Comedian Mamane wants artists to stay in Africa
05:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Queen of the Mantas' offers a ray of hope for this majestic sea creature
22:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Your AI doctor will see you now: How technology is disrupting medicine and beyond in South Africa
11:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fly fishing in Southern Africa reels in competitors
22:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How technology is aiding some of Africa's largest agricultural producers
22:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How do you build a successful business? Cape Town's female entrepreneurs hold the answers
22:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Impact entrepreneurs in West Africa
22:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Africa's tech transformers
22:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
South African businesses are capitalizing on a global wellness boom
22:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cameroon's tech-preneurs
22:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Okavango all-stars: Life inside Botswana's natural paradise
23:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Culture to agriculture: The innovators driving social change in Senegal
22:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Designing the future: Architects of southern Africa
22:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bright ideas: Ghanaian entrepreneurs innovating with solar power
22:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The women driving Senegal's fashion industry
22:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Eco-mission: The African designers transforming everyday objects
23:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Namibian giraffes are making a comeback
23:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
From satellites to underwater cameras: The planet-saving tech in Africa
23:01
Now playing- Source: CNN