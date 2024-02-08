Video Ad Feedback
This 'legend' fought Big Tobacco and won. Now, he's targeting a new 'public health threat'
40 years ago, Richard Daynard and his colleagues at the Public Health Advocacy Institute took on -- and beat -- Big Tobacco. Now they're taking on online sports gambling, an industry that's exploded since it was legalized in 2018.
04:42 - Source: CNN
