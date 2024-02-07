Video Ad Feedback
Watch McDonald's customers criticize the high food prices
McDonald's has acknowledged they need to bring down their prices to lure back customers, and fast food customers took to social media to complain of rising costs. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich reports.
02:11 - Source: CNN
