The newest financial TikTok trend is the opposite of 'quiet luxury'
In an online world where luxury and opulence are constantly on display — and unattainable for most people — "loud budgeting" makes being on a budget cool and acceptable. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich speaks with the comedian who started the trend.
02:56 - Source: CNN
