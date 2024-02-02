screengran shenzhen cross border
Hong Kong bargain hunters head to Shenzhen
As the costs of living in Hong Kong surge, residents travel north across the border to spend their money in Shenzhen. CNN's Marc Stewart reports.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, speaks to victims and their family members as he testifies during the US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis" in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Zuckerberg apologizes to families during Senate hearing
neuralink brain chip
Musk startup implanted a brain chip into a human. Gupta explains how it works
Applebee's Pick-Up Window first launched in Texarkana, Texas.
Restaurant offered subscriptions for date nights. It sold out in 60 seconds
NASA Pamela Melroy vpx
Could space be the next platform for war? Hear what NASA official thinks
boy defeats tetris
See Tetris president's reaction after 13-year-old appears to break the game
Janet Yellen 01052023
Treasury secretary on economy: Pessimism has proven unwarranted
01 willis gibson tetris GRAB
13-year-old dumbfounded after appearing to beat classic video game
golden colorado crime scene investigator
Police dept. launches 4-day work week pilot program
Harvard University President Claudine Gay attends a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Harvard professor reacts to university president's resignation
egan still vpx
Reporter explains what factors could affect the economy in 2024
Travelers wait in line at the Southwest Airlines ticketing counter at Nashville International Airport after the airline canceled thousands of flights in Nashville, Tennessee, on December 27, 2022.
See why this major airline was just issued largest fine in Dept. of Transportation's history
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 6: Ranking member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on judicial nominees in Dirksen Building on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Sen. Graham 'declares war' against NY bill forcing some Chick-fil-A locations to open on Sundays
Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., at the AI Safety Summit 2023 at Bletchley Park in Bletchley, UK, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.
'It's getting super weird': Journalist weighs in on Musk's moves with X
ghost kitchen max thumb vpx
What are ghost kitchens? CNN reporter explains
europe energy video card
Energy execs: Europe in a 'better position' this winter
