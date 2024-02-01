Video Ad Feedback
'That's not an apology': Dad whose son died by suicide slams Zuckerberg
Several tech giants faced a bipartisan grilling on Capitol Hill, testifying before Congress about the potential harm their online platforms have on young people. Rose and Rob Bronstein lost their 15-year-old son to suicide in January 2022 after they say he was cyberbullied on SnapChat and attended the hearing. They join "CNN This Morning" to discuss.
00:51 - Source: CNN
