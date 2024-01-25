Video Ad Feedback
This company is driving some of the first Tesla Semi trucks. Here's what they're learning
PepsiCo operates about 21 Tesla all-electric Semi trucks as part of a pilot program towards their goal to be carbon neutral by 2040. Here's what they're learning.
03:18 - Source: CNN
