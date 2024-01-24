Video Ad Feedback
Hear recording of moment Boeing 757 loses a wheel minutes before takeoff
A Boeing 757 plane lost its nose wheel shortly before taking off at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to US aviation officials. This comes as Boeing faces scrutiny over an Alaska Airlines flight losing a section of the plane midair.
01:20 - Source: CNN
