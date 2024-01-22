A sign is posted in front of a McDonald's restaurant in San Pablo, California, on April 3, 2023. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
What '$7' fries reveal about the economy
The US economic data is relatively strong. So why do people feel so pessimistic about the economy? CNN's Jon Sarlin explains what one viral tweet says about how people are feeling.
