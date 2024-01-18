Rachael Gambino (left) and Danny Navarro (right) told CNN, during a kitchen table conversation in their homes, that headlines about a "good" US economy aren't matching up with their reality.
Video Ad Feedback
Struggling Millennial homeowner: I didn't need my degree
CNN's Alisyn Camerota sat down with two millennial families who say they're reconsidering what the "American Dream" really means.
05:33 - Source: CNN
Economy 15 videos
Rachael Gambino (left) and Danny Navarro (right) told CNN, during a kitchen table conversation in their homes, that headlines about a "good" US economy aren't matching up with their reality.
Video Ad Feedback
Struggling Millennial homeowner: I didn't need my degree
05:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
Video Ad Feedback
'The system is stressed to the max': United CEO weighs in on industry woes
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Janet Yellen's warning if debt ceiling agreement is not reached
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oliver bate allianz
Video Ad Feedback
Bankers dig in as recession looms in Europe
06:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 011923 Clip 1 16x9
Video Ad Feedback
Disney just threw down the gauntlet in the WFH battle
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby ehmann iso
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why this bar owner decided to open a non-alcoholic bar
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
job report
Video Ad Feedback
Layoffs are making headlines. What's really going on in the job market
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
empty restaurant
Video Ad Feedback
'You're just a hamster spinning on a wheel': Restaurant owner struggles to stay open
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: In this aerial view, single family homes are shown in a residential neighborhood on October 27, 2022 in Miramar, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Is housing a buyer's market or a seller's market? CEO explains why it's neither
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Video Ad Feedback
Men are dropping out of the workforce. Here's why
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
A person prepares to pump gas at a BP gas station on Coney Island Avenue on October 19, 2022 in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn borough in New York City. President Joe Biden announced the sale of an additional 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The announcement was made three weeks before the Midterm Elections and the move is expected to meet the administrations goal of releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to counter the rising gas prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Video Ad Feedback
Is the economy as bad as it seems? Maybe not
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
01 Brian Moynihan Poppy Harlow interview 1129 SCREENSHOT
Video Ad Feedback
Bank of America CEO predicts 'mild recession' next year
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
heater vpx 111822
Video Ad Feedback
Some Americans being forced to pick between paying for groceries and heating their homes
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Video Ad Feedback
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business