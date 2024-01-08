Video Ad Feedback
Human remains aboard moon-bound spacecraft are causing controversy. Here's why
The first lunar lander the US has launched in more than five decades is on the way to the moon. If all goes to plan, the "Peregrine" will touch down on February 23 after taking off from Cape Canaveral in Florida. It is expected to become the first commercial mission to land on the moon, as part of NASA's collaboration with private space companies. CNN's Kristin Fisher has more.
01:43 - Source: CNN
Space 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Human remains aboard moon-bound spacecraft are causing controversy. Here's why
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the stunning Christmas image NASA spotted
00:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NASA just beamed a cat video to Earth from 19 million miles away in space
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment SpaceX launched world's most powerful rocket
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why the US government is still working with Elon Musk amid antisemitic comments
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch an eclipse pass over the world's largest balloon festival
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A Mars Express satellite captures amazing video imaging of 'Labyrinth of Night'
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: NASA launches spacecraft to visit the metal asteroid Psyche
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Amazon could end SpaceX's monopoly
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why record-setting astronaut was told to 'keep your mouth shut' upon returning to Earth
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Astrophysicist explains why NASA milestone is 'incredible'
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment 4 astronauts undock from ISS
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is a sign the Pentagon is taking UFOs seriously
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what the next Mars helicopter will look like
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
CNN speaks with Artemis II crew
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN