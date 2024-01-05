Video Ad Feedback
Travel expert explains why airline passengers are ditching economy seating
After years of pandemic woes, the airline industry is poised to have its first "normal" year since the pandemic. But what next for airlines and passengers? Travel expert Katy Nastro from Going.com gave CNN her predictions for the year.
Source: CNN
