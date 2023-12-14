Video Ad Feedback
Cardio and counseling: training to be a 'superbowl' esports athlete
CNN's Kristie Lu Stout takes a trip to Seoul to the biggest event in the esports calendar to find out why it's the fastest growing sector in the global entertainment industry.
Marketplace Asia 45 videos
Cardio and counseling: training to be a 'superbowl' esports athlete
Is Hong Kong still the art hub of Asia?
Chinese companies are hiring AI-employees
Asia's new generation of luxury watchmakers and entrepreneurs
Fried squid and Oreos on pizza? Why Pizza Hut in Taiwan experiments with unusual flavor combinations
Indonesia's tourism strategy is 'evolving immensely,' says country's tourism minister
Tech giants like Sony and LG Display are making inroads into the auto sector -- it could change the way we think about cars
Fried chicken and rice pizzas: How inflation is changing menus in Asia
South Korea is about to reach the moon's orbit - and it's not stopping there
At the Consumer Electronics Show, gaming companies still bet big on virtual reality
This AI was built to tell pastries apart. Now it's helping fight cancer
Move over Netflix and Disney+ -- this Indonesian streaming service is dominating screens across the country
Why 'The Avengers' VFX team is betting big on virtual humans
Indonesia's iconic kiosks go online
Formula One's roaring return to Asia
How a traditional pewter company is adapting with the times
Frieze art fair comes to Seoul
Tackling mental health stigma in Asia: there's an app for that
