Video Ad Feedback
Tips for avoiding financial stress this holiday season
CNN's Victor Blackwell speaks with Washington Post Personal Finance Columnist, Michelle Singletary about how to avoid financial stress this holiday season.
05:49 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Tips for avoiding financial stress this holiday season
05:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Will Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce stay together? See what the oddsmakers think
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Henry Winkler perform as 'The Fonz' nearly 40 years after 'Happy Days' went off air
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Home Alone' star pays tribute to wife during Hollywood Walk of Fame speech
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cellphone camera captures animal with unusual look
01:39
Now playing- Source: KTIV
Video Ad Feedback
Surveillance video shows inflatable Santa pop as car drives by
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Star Wars' star reveals what he was thinking during iconic scene
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Don't worry, I've got them all out': Man diagnosed with spider eggs in toe
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Rockefeller's legendary Christmas tree lights up
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch adorable baby giraffe's failed attempt at drinking water
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Texas woman launches first HBCU doll line
01:47
Now playing- Source: WFAA
Video Ad Feedback
See police chase involving a 12-year-old in a stolen forklift
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See woman's elaborate Taylor Swift-inspired holiday home
01:34
Now playing- Source: WLS
Video Ad Feedback
'I was a prostitute at the highest rate': Ex-star slams reality TV industry
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Adam Sandler is the voice of 'Leo'
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doorbell camera captures robot vacuum's escape
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN