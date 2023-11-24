FST french fine dining tokyo
Video Ad Feedback
Reimagining French fine dining in Tokyo
In restaurant Hyène, Chef Yoko Kimoto combines French cuisine with her Korean and Japanese heritage.
07:22 - Source: CNN
