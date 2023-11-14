Video Ad Feedback
Why more outdoor enthusiasts are looking to Asia for their next adventure
CNN explores the region's growing adventure travel industry at the Adventure Travel World Summit in Hokkaido, Japan.
03:58 - Source: CNN
Marketplace Asia 45 videos
Why more outdoor enthusiasts are looking to Asia for their next adventure
03:58
Is Hong Kong still the art hub of Asia?
04:46
Chinese companies are hiring AI-employees
05:14
Asia's new generation of luxury watchmakers and entrepreneurs
04:03
Fried squid and Oreos on pizza? Why Pizza Hut in Taiwan experiments with unusual flavor combinations
03:55
Indonesia's tourism strategy is 'evolving immensely,' says country's tourism minister
04:25
Tech giants like Sony and LG Display are making inroads into the auto sector -- it could change the way we think about cars
05:07
Fried chicken and rice pizzas: How inflation is changing menus in Asia
03:29
South Korea is about to reach the moon's orbit - and it's not stopping there
05:26
At the Consumer Electronics Show, gaming companies still bet big on virtual reality
03:23
This AI was built to tell pastries apart. Now it's helping fight cancer
04:00
Move over Netflix and Disney+ -- this Indonesian streaming service is dominating screens across the country
04:38
Why 'The Avengers' VFX team is betting big on virtual humans
04:47
Indonesia's iconic kiosks go online
04:55
Formula One's roaring return to Asia
05:17
How a traditional pewter company is adapting with the times
03:12
Frieze art fair comes to Seoul
00:59
Tackling mental health stigma in Asia: there's an app for that
06:33
