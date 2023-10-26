Video Ad Feedback
'We're going to war with employers': Union leaders on the spike in workers on strike
While action in the US labor movement is still short of historical peaks, data shows a dramatic increase in strikes from what the nation has seen for decades. Two union leaders and one worker currently on strike explain why they see a change in today's labor movement.
02:23 - Source: CNN
Nightcap 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'We're going to war with employers': Union leaders on the spike in workers on strike
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
We should all take more naps at work. Here's how
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How teenage hackers shut down Vegas casinos -- with a simple phone call
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Memberships at Atlanta's new luxury airport terminal start at $1,250. Here's what you get
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This highly sought after skill could actually be bad for your health
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why driving in this country is more expensive than anywhere else
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
We test drove the new Mercedes autonomous 'Drive Pilot' system. See what happened.
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tom Brady, a Bahamas penthouse and a beanbag chair: How SBF's world fell apart
05:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why managers and employees love this company's unusual remote work policy
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
This is how college professors know you're cheating with AI
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter calls his parents using AI voice. Watch what happens next
05:47
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Can AI create a professional headshot for your LinkedIn profile? See CNN producer's results
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
A 1980's Bette Midler case could decide the fate of AI in music
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
AI-powered humanoid robots field questions from reporters
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How AI can make Hollywood actors look years younger
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN