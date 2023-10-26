Video Ad Feedback
'The only time I ever froze:' AI pioneer describes encounter with Steve Jobs
Before the company he co-founded became one of the world's leading artificial intelligence companies, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spoke to CNN about his predictions for AI and the moment he met his childhood idol.
