Video Ad Feedback
Taking more naps could change your brain size
In an episode of Chasing Life, Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks with Professor Victoria Garfield on how naps impact our brains and why we should take more of them -- even while we're at the office.
For more on how to build a stronger brain, follow Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
For more on how to build a stronger brain, follow Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
02:35 - Source: CNN
Nightcap 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Taking more naps could change your brain size
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How teenage hackers shut down Vegas casinos -- with a simple phone call
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Memberships at Atlanta's new luxury airport terminal start at $1,250. Here's what you get
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This highly sought after skill could actually be bad for your health
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why driving in this country is more expensive than anywhere else
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
We test drove the new Mercedes autonomous 'Drive Pilot' system. See what happened.
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tom Brady, a Bahamas penthouse and a beanbag chair: How SBF's world fell apart
05:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why managers and employees love this company's unusual remote work policy
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
This is how college professors know you're cheating with AI
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter calls his parents using AI voice. Watch what happens next
05:47
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Can AI create a professional headshot for your LinkedIn profile? See CNN producer's results
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
A 1980's Bette Midler case could decide the fate of AI in music
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
AI-powered humanoid robots field questions from reporters
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How AI can make Hollywood actors look years younger
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN