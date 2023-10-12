Video Ad Feedback
Why driving in this country is more expensive than anywhere else
Owning a car in Singapore, one of the world's most expensive countries, has always been something of a luxury. But the cost of simply purchasing a certificate to own one -- not including the vehicle - have soared to an all-time high.
01:18 - Source: CNN
Nightcap 11 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Why driving in this country is more expensive than anywhere else
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
We test drove the new Mercedes autonomous 'Drive Pilot' system. See what happened.
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tom Brady, a Bahamas penthouse and a beanbag chair: How SBF's world fell apart
05:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why managers and employees love this company's unusual remote work policy
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
This is how college professors know you're cheating with AI
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter calls his parents using AI voice. Watch what happens next
05:47
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Can AI create a professional headshot for your LinkedIn profile? See CNN producer's results
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
A 1980's Bette Midler case could decide the fate of AI in music
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
AI-powered humanoid robots field questions from reporters
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How AI can make Hollywood actors look years younger
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN