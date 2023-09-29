Video Ad Feedback
Digitizing Zimbabwe's informal money exchange market
Homegrown fintech start-ups are tapping into the multi-billion dollar world of remittances in Zimbabwe.
05:12 - Source: CNN
Marketplace Africa 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Digitizing Zimbabwe's informal money exchange market
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this fishing company is looking to reel in more profit across Africa
04:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Ivory Coast is boosting its circular economy
05:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this South African brand reshaped a classic shoe for the masses
05:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Afreximbank outlines its strategy to fund Africa's industrialization goals
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How one Nigerian tech company is boosting digital inclusion in Africa
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These local brands are stepping up the sneaker market in South Africa
05:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The rise of sneaker culture in South Africa
06:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the man looking to bring more milk to Nigeria
04:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How biotechnology may shape Uganda's agricultural future
05:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ivory Coast looks to go even bigger into chocolate
06:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This CEO created his multinational company with 7 dollars
05:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this music streaming giant hopes to expand across Africa
04:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How women entrepreneurs thrive in Nigeria's burgeoning tech scene
05:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This gaming company wants to connect audiences across Africa
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN