Video Ad Feedback
Astrophysicist explains why NASA milestone is 'incredible'
NASA returned its first ever asteroid sample to Earth seven years after launching into space. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft flew by Earth to deliver the pristine sample from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu.
03:15 - Source: CNN
Space 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Astrophysicist explains why NASA milestone is 'incredible'
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment 4 astronauts undock from ISS
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is a sign the Pentagon is taking UFOs seriously
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what the next Mars helicopter will look like
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
CNN speaks with Artemis II crew
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Professor breaks down why Earth's inner core may have stopped
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We have impact': DART successfully alters orbit of asteroid
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
'Just moved me': NASA in 'awe' of new images
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Artemis I rocket launch
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Stunning image shows result of two galaxies colliding
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Eerie audio is what a black hole sounds like, NASA says
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the first images of the surface of Venus
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Neil deGrasse Tyson explains what NASA's discovery means for life beyond Earth
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch SpaceX and Axiom land first civilian crew back on Earth
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Journey through space with NASA's Voyager
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
See Artemis I brush past the moon
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN