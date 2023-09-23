Video Ad Feedback
'Hope is on the horizon': Reporter says end is near for Hollywood strike
CNN's Oliver Darcy reports that sources are telling him that the writers who are on strike and Hollywood studios are close to reaching an agreement.
01:03 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Hope is on the horizon': Reporter says end is near for Hollywood strike
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why are some QAnon followers obsessed with JFK?
04:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Multiple complaints were made': Family sues Google after father drives off bridge
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The most prescribed antibiotic' in the US is in short supply. See why
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what surprised Neil deGrasse Tyson about the purported 'alien corpses' shown in Mexico's congress
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Indictment is damning': Dem lawmaker calls for Menendez to resign
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear F-35 fighter jet pilot's 911 call after crash
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
College president's dark secret
05:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Prosecutor shows what agents discovered in Menendez's home
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
ProPublica reports shows how Justice Thomas might've violated federal law
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See where authorities found stashed fentanyl at day care
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McCarthy slams Republicans after embarrassing floor defeat
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Trump reportedly said about injured veteran after this hug
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Michigan AG call fake GOP electors she charged 'brainwashed'
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Keep it coming Donald': Christie pushes back on Trump's latest social media attacks
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See aerial video of overturned bus on New York interstate
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Weak in the knees': Former Trump ally Nikki Haley blasts Trump in new speech
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN