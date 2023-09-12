Video Ad Feedback
Amanpour looks back on 40-year CNN anniversary
CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour reflects on her 40-year anniversary with the network.
01:57 - Source: CNN
Represented by CNN 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Amanpour looks back on 40-year CNN anniversary
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is crazy': Coco Gauff on winning US Open
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This professional sport has the smallest gender pay gap. Here's what it got right
04:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
US Open athlete forfeits $81K. CNN contributor explains why this rule is 'ridiculous'
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The best 'seats' at the US Open go to about 100 people
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She retired from tennis 3 years ago for a different life challenge. Now she is back in the spotlight
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trans girl shares most 'difficult' part of starting 2023 school year
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How this rodeo keeps a forgotten part of Black history alive
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
94% of women executives have this in common
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch how diet misinformation gets debunked
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Title IX: What it is and how it has changed over the decades
05:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I want women to be as rich as humanly possible': Meet TikTok's wealth coaches
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
She can practice, but she can't play because of this bill
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The evolution of red lipstick
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why does the gender wage gap still exist?
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
What you can do to help close the gender pay gap
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN Business