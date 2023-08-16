Video Ad Feedback
'His organs were fried.' They died working in extreme heat. Hear what their loved ones want you to know
As the US faces the hottest summer on record, those who work outdoors face serious heat-related danger. CNN spoke to the family members of two Texas workers who died in heat as high as 119 degrees. Here's what they want people to know.
