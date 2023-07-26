As more sharks come closer to the shore, New York State Park Police are deploying drones like this one along Jones Beach in Long Island, NY to help spot sharks before they get close to swimmers. (John General/Deborah Brunswick/CNN)
Video Ad Feedback
These $6,000 drones are monitoring for sharks. Police hope they'll prevent attacks
This summer, Long Island saw 5 shark attacks in just 24 hours. As more sharks come closer to the shore, New York State Park Police are deploying a trove of drones to help spot sharks before they get close to swimmers. CNN got a hands-on demonstration of how the technology works.
03:06 - Source: CNN
Mission Ahead 16 videos
As more sharks come closer to the shore, New York State Park Police are deploying drones like this one along Jones Beach in Long Island, NY to help spot sharks before they get close to swimmers. (John General/Deborah Brunswick/CNN)
Video Ad Feedback
These $6,000 drones are monitoring for sharks. Police hope they'll prevent attacks
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN visited the site of 1 Java St when the company was installing its geothermal plumbing.
Video Ad Feedback
This apartment building gets its air conditioning from 500 ft below ground
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Coronagraph Clean Room 3
Video Ad Feedback
See the telescope NASA is building to help find life beyond Earth
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Lunar Lander
Video Ad Feedback
NASA hopes this small company helps get them back to the moon
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
formenergy_thumb4
Video Ad Feedback
Could rust be the secret to solving fossil fuel power?
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A mock up of a deep space kitchen from Nonfiction
Video Ad Feedback
Does this look appetizing? If you go to Mars, it may be your meal
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FLYINGCAREXPLAINER01
Video Ad Feedback
'This is what is holding these vehicles back': 3 reasons we won't see flying cars soon
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SpinLaunch3
Video Ad Feedback
This space tech company spins rockets into space. Watch how it happens
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Air Company was founded in 2019 by Gregory Constantine and Dr. Stafford Sheehan.
Video Ad Feedback
See how one company is fighting fire -- with fireballs
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joby says its eVTOL aircraft can fly up to 150 miles in a single charge. (John General/CNN)
Video Ad Feedback
Six rotors. 200mph. This electric helicopter may be the future of transportation
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BlocPower 01
Video Ad Feedback
How a Brooklyn company will make your home greener for free
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This solar startup can harness massive amounts of power from the sun
Video Ad Feedback
This solar startup can harness massive amounts of power from the sun
03:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Air Company was founded in 2019 by Gregory Constantine and Dr. Stafford Sheehan.
Video Ad Feedback
Watch how this company creates jet fuel from thin air
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
saildrone sam footage
Video Ad Feedback
Watch how Hurricane Sam was filmed like never before
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nasa loftid 4
Video Ad Feedback
Need to get to Mars? This inflatable shield could help
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
bluShift Aerospace 03
Video Ad Feedback
Watch this rocket ignite using fuel that you can eat
05:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business