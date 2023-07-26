Video Ad Feedback
These $6,000 drones are monitoring for sharks. Police hope they'll prevent attacks
This summer, Long Island saw 5 shark attacks in just 24 hours. As more sharks come closer to the shore, New York State Park Police are deploying a trove of drones to help spot sharks before they get close to swimmers. CNN got a hands-on demonstration of how the technology works.
