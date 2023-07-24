Video Ad Feedback
This apartment building gets its air conditioning from 500 ft below ground
While scorching temperatures break heat records around the world, this apartment building in Brooklyn, NY is drilling nearly 500 feet below ground to take advantage of Earth's cooler temperatures. Once complete, its developer says it will be one of the largest geothermal residential buildings in the US.
03:47 - Source: CNN Business
Mission Ahead 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
This apartment building gets its air conditioning from 500 ft below ground
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
See the telescope NASA is building to help find life beyond Earth
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
NASA hopes this small company helps get them back to the moon
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Could rust be the secret to solving fossil fuel power?
03:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Does this look appetizing? If you go to Mars, it may be your meal
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is what is holding these vehicles back': 3 reasons we won't see flying cars soon
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This space tech company spins rockets into space. Watch how it happens
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
See how one company is fighting fire -- with fireballs
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Six rotors. 200mph. This electric helicopter may be the future of transportation
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
How a Brooklyn company will make your home greener for free
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This solar startup can harness massive amounts of power from the sun
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch how this company creates jet fuel from thin air
04:50
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Watch how Hurricane Sam was filmed like never before
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Need to get to Mars? This inflatable shield could help
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Watch this rocket ignite using fuel that you can eat
05:10
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Startup jumping into space race with 3D printed rockets
04:10
Now playing- Source: CNN