This technology made Harrison Ford look 40 years younger on screen
As actors continue to strike, one issue is the potential for studios to wipe out acting jobs with artificial intelligence. CNN shows how new AI technology allows film directors to make actors look younger than they actually are. Donie O'Sullivan reports.
03:43 - Source: CNN
