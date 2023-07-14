Video Ad Feedback
How the Bermuda land snail is coming back from the edge of extinction
Gerardo Garcia is breeding endangered lesser Bermuda land snails, and has released 3,000 into their native habitat.
08:14 - Source: CNN
Call to Earth 136 videos
Video Ad Feedback
How the Bermuda land snail is coming back from the edge of extinction
08:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How 'Living Seawalls' can help coastal communities
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Endangered snails bred in captivity are released into the wild
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A symbol of hope': the endangered cockatoos thriving 2,000 miles from home
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bursting the bubble on climate change
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Restoring a tropical island paradise
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Submarine that sucks plastic from the ocean tested in the US
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Kristine Tompkins is a rewilding pioneer
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Mexico City needs more bugs
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Protecting the land of the spirit bear
04:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Saving one of the world's most trafficked birds
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These photographers are working to protect the oceans
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Conservationists want humans and flying foxes to coexist
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This indigenous community created a marine refuge in Canada
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The conservationists guarding whales from ship strikes
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The UK zoo in the midst of a baby boom of rare species
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Conservationists are building ceramic nests to help endangered penguins
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bamboo school cultivates green warriors
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Paula Kahumbu: Voice of the wild
24:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hyperrealistic paintings of animals promote conservation
04:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The award-winning conservationist fighting to save a forest
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Going green in one of Africa's top safari destinations
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Protect our oceans, protect our future': Young people come together for Call to Earth Day 2022
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Protecting Patagonia's precious fjords
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The 'Interceptor' capturing plastic trash at the source
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cleaning up one of the world's most polluted waterways
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Restoring Hong Kong's oyster reefs
03:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sylvia Earle: Diving for hope
24:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The Australian teenager making the ocean safer for sharks
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Innovative ideas to preserve California's underwater forests
03:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How the world's northernmost caves could hold answers to climate change
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The 15-year-old activist on a mission to help the planet
04:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Namibia's elephants have adapted to life in the desert
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
South Africa is battling plastic pollution in its rivers
04:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Listening to our planet
22:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sound could help to avert human-elephant conflict in India
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why sound can be vital in understanding elusive species
04:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This man has made it his mission to listen to the Earth
04:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What is Call to Earth Day 2022?
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN