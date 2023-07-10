Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger
How Germany's biggest arms maker is helping Ukraine build up its defense
Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger speaks with CNN's Fred Pleitgen about the defense company's plans to open an armored vehicle plant in Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
General view of the Prague NATO Summit, 21 November 2002 at Prague's Congress Center. NATO leaders agreed the organisation's biggest ever enlargement, inviting seven ex-communist countries to join the former Cold War bloc as it extends into former Soviet Union territory.AFP PHOTO Gerard CERLES (Photo by GERARD CERLES / AFP) (Photo credit should read GERARD CERLES/AFP via Getty Images)
What one lawmaker says Ukraine must do to be admitted into NATO
01:52
Bill Richardson Joe Biden SPLIT
Ex-US UN ambassador second guesses Biden's decision in Ukraine
01:31
President Joe Biden speaks with CNN's Fareed Zakaria during a televised interview inside the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Biden defends decision to send Ukraine cluster munitions
02:11
The Department of Defense released video of the Russian Jets closing in on a US MQ-9
Video shows Russian jets harassing US drones in Syria
01:50
Biden on NATO vpx
Hear why Biden thinks Ukraine is not ready to join NATO
02:29
belarus wagner camp
See the Belarus military camp intended for Wagner fighters
02:01
Bill Browder vpx
'They would love to kill him': Putin critic explains motives behind Prigozhin raid
03:48
Spider Marks wall cluster munitions vpx
Retired Maj. Gen. explains the damage cluster munitions can do
01:13
chance lukashenko split vpx screengrab
CNN reporter breaks down Lukashenko's bombshell press conference
04:06
An image from the raids on Prigozhin's home and office.
Video shows what Russian authorities found in Prigozhin's office
00:55
screengrab lviv building
See aftermath of airstrike on residential building
02:07
Volodymyr Zelensky
Burnett asks Zelensky if there's forgiveness for Ukrainians who collaborated with Russians. Hear his answer
01:20
soldier wedeman dnt
See tense moment when Russian soldiers surrendered
03:08
Steven Anderson thumb 07052023 vpx
Military expert explains how catastrophic Russian attack on nuclear plant would be
01:57
zelensky erin burnett july 2023 intvu alt
Zelensky says this classic rock band helps him relax
01:44
