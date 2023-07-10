Video Ad Feedback
How travel platform Klook pivoted to survive the pandemic
After a challenging few years, Asia's tourism sector is showing signs of recovery. CNN's Kristie Lu Stout sits down with the co-founder of Klook to discuss the region's travel rebound and how the travel app navigated the pandemic.
04:47 - Source: CNN
Marketplace Asia 45 videos
How travel platform Klook pivoted to survive the pandemic
Is Hong Kong still the art hub of Asia?
04:46
Chinese companies are hiring AI-employees
05:14
Asia's new generation of luxury watchmakers and entrepreneurs
04:03
Fried squid and Oreos on pizza? Why Pizza Hut in Taiwan experiments with unusual flavor combinations
03:55
Indonesia's tourism strategy is 'evolving immensely,' says country's tourism minister
04:25
Tech giants like Sony and LG Display are making inroads into the auto sector -- it could change the way we think about cars
05:07
Fried chicken and rice pizzas: How inflation is changing menus in Asia
03:29
South Korea is about to reach the moon's orbit - and it's not stopping there
05:26
At the Consumer Electronics Show, gaming companies still bet big on virtual reality
03:23
This AI was built to tell pastries apart. Now it's helping fight cancer
04:00
Move over Netflix and Disney+ -- this Indonesian streaming service is dominating screens across the country
04:38
Why 'The Avengers' VFX team is betting big on virtual humans
Indonesia's iconic kiosks go online
04:55
Formula One's roaring return to Asia
05:17
How a traditional pewter company is adapting with the times
03:12
Frieze art fair comes to Seoul
00:59
Tackling mental health stigma in Asia: there's an app for that
06:33
Why this Silicon Valley investor is looking to Southeast Asia
04:58
The rise and rise of the Asian American retail market
04:24
GrabMaps: Singapore super app unveils new technology
Singapore is officially open. Is its travel industry ready?
04:39
A new airline for China's Greater Bay Area
04:18
AirAsia doubles down on super app
03:46
How much longer can China's economy handle 'zero-Covid'?
04:08
Asian brands unveil future mobility at CES 2022
06:10
China showcased the e-CNY at Beijing Winter Olympic Games
04:52
Smart homes see big breakthrough at CES 2022
03:22
How the Asian market is guiding the Rosewood Hotel Group's growth strategy
03:37
Domestic tourism: How the hospitality industry is bouncing back in Asia
05:11
The global rise of Korean culture
05:48
$1B start-up has big hopes for resale market
05:01
How hotels capitalize on remote work
01:31
The company betting on a flexible work future
03:10
The technology inspired by return work
03:59
Start-ups taking on plant-based food in Asia
05:27
Asia's fake-pork titan on plant-based seafood
03:27
