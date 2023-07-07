Video Ad Feedback
U.S. job growth slows
Mark Zandi interprets the latest U.S. jobs numbers, and how the Fed will react
04:38 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
U.S. job growth slows
04:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
When will the US lift the liquid ban in airports?
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Consumers have 'five times' more clothes than they did in the 80s. This is the impact
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What it costs to book Beyoncé or Flo Rida for your party
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rare deep-sea creature with engorged belly from recent meal spotted by remote-operated submarine
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I had to jump in the bushes': Woman records water buffalos loose in neighborhood
01:51
Now playing- Source: WSOC
Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky says this classic rock band helps him relax
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'There's no fight, you threw me down': Video shows officer slamming woman to ground
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment elite runner makes wrong turn during race
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NFL lineman stuns crowd with wedding performance
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hundreds paddle Georgia river in annual signature event
03:04
Now playing- Source: WTOC
Video Ad Feedback
He paid $500k in 1990 for unlimited flights. See how many miles he's accrued
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how McDonald's could help save the earth
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Good news for the grill masters: Some 4th of July staples will be more affordable this year
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See cracked support pillar sway as roller coaster car goes by
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lindsey Graham booed at Trump rally in his home state
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN