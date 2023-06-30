Video Ad Feedback
Dylan Mulvaney says what Bud Light did after controversy is worse than not hiring her
Dylan Mulvaney broke her silence about the fallout that occurred after the trans influencer made two Instagram posts sponsored by Bud Light earlier this year. Bud Light's sponsorship of an April 1, 2023 Instagram post by Mulvaney set off a firestorm of anti-trans backlash and calls for a boycott. Mulvaney herself also faced a wave of hate and violent threats.
01:08 - Source: CNN
