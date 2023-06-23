mpe thumb travel seg 2
Travel industry must make big changes, says report
A study shows the travel sector needs to rethink if it's to meet emissions targets.
04:17 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Now playing
cheap flight packing hacks 01
Woman attempts to get on plane with viral packing trick. See the result
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ocean vs space exploration
More humans have visited the moon than the bottom of the ocean
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Debra Rapoport Artist and Influencer
Older influencers taking TikTok by storm
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tiktok creator fakes death helicopter alt
Man fakes his death, arrives at funeral in helicopter. Hear why he did it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap Arthur Brooks clip Thumb
Unhappy at work? How to change jobs without fear
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
beyonce gender reveal 03
Beyoncé made this fan's dream come true after seeing their sign at a concert
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
philadelphia high school graduate diploma
See the dance that cost one teen her high school diploma at graduation
01:34
Now playing
- Source: WPVI
bear dangling window vpx
Bear climbs second-story window, then gets stuck dangling from it
00:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab party gate video
First video of Boris Johnson's 'partygate' scandal emerges
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Arnold Schwarzenegger trump split
Schwarzenegger asked if he's worried Trump could win reelection. Hear his response
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jokic presser moment 2
Jokić cracks up reporters after NBA finals win
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
max park rubiks cube world record 1
A 21-year-old man solved a Rubik's Cube in the time it took to read this headline
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mormon cricket invades town affil pkg vpx
'They're just gross': Nevada residents experience Mormon cricket takeover
01:29
Now playing
- Source: KSL
Bear Destin Florida SCREENGRAB
Bear walks out of ocean onto crowded Florida beach
00:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A soldier stands next to the wreckage of a plane during the search for child survivors from a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in the jungle more than two weeks ago in the jungles of Caqueta, Colombia May 19, 2023. Colombian Military Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Four children found alive after 40 days in Amazon
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN