Where home prices are falling and the FTC sues Amazon
Realtor.com's Danielle Hale tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin the tide may be slowly shifting on home prices. Plus, CNN's Brian Fung explains why the government says Amazon tricked people into signing up for Prime memberships. And The Hollywood Reporter's Rebecca Keegan outlines Pixar's future, after "Elemental's" disappointing box office open. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
13:09 - Source: CNN Business
Nightcap 21 videos
Where home prices are falling and the FTC sues Amazon
13:09
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Will ESPN's transition to streaming kill cable TV?
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
How to protect yourself from getting hacked, according to a Yale professor
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is the explosion of AI a positive or a negative? Here's what some experts think
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
AI-powered drones: Can anything stop a global AI arms race?
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN