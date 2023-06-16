'How's that Tesla hot tub?' Why more car makers might wait to adopt Tesla's Supercharger
CNN's Peter Valdes-Dapena tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin what the pursuit of standardized EV charging stations means for drivers. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
01:29 - Source: CNN
Nightcap 21 videos
'How's that Tesla hot tub?' Why more car makers might wait to adopt Tesla's Supercharger
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will ESPN's transition to streaming kill cable TV?
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
How to protect yourself from getting hacked, according to a Yale professor
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is the explosion of AI a positive or a negative? Here's what some experts think
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
AI-powered drones: Can anything stop a global AI arms race?
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Want to avoid a summer travel nightmare? Do these 2 things
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why remote work doesn't benefit everyone
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
AI-generated music is going viral. The music industry is fighting back
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Are workers losing the leverage they need to win the work-from-home battle?
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN